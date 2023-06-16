The USD/JPY reached its highest level since November 2022, hitting 141.57 following the release of positive US economic data. However, the pair has been unable to consolidate above the 141.50 area.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hits fresh seven-month highs above 141.50 - June 16, 2023
- USD/JPY to fall to 130 year-end and further to 123 by end-2024 – BNP Paribas - June 16, 2023
- USD/JPY rises as BoJ stays the course - June 16, 2023