The USD/JPY rallied into 150.32 late Wednesday, knocking into a new high for 2023 and knocking on the pair’s highest bids in twelve months. Despite the Dollar-fueled pump, the pair is trading back below 150.20 heading into Thursday’s Asia trading session.
