USD/JPY surges to a new YTD high of 146.68, buoyed by Wall Street’s upbeat opening and dovish comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Despite a dip in US 10-year Treasury yields, the pair maintains its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hits new YTD high amid Fed/BoJ monetary policy divergence - August 28, 2023
- Japan Maintain Economic Outlook, USD/JPY Catches its Breath at Weekly High - August 28, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Weekly close above pivotal Fibo barrier reinforces bullish stance - August 28, 2023