USD/JPY has hit session lows near 110.75, having hit high of 111.23 yesterday. The anti-risk JPY is being pushed higher amid losses in the S&P 500 futures. Indo-Pak tensions may be adding to the bid t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hits session lows as S&P 500 futures drop, Indo-Pak tensions flare - February 25, 2019
- USD/JPY: A tug of war around 111 the figure ahead of Fed’s Powell - February 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Uptrend Nears Key Hurdle at 112.30 - February 25, 2019