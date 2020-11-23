USD/JPY holding first resistance at 104.05/15 keeps the outlook negative

EURJPY shorts first resistance at 123.30/40 were offered up to 40 pips. USDJPY holding first resistance at 104.05/15 keeps the outlook negative, targeting 103.75/70, perhaps as far as 103.50/45 today.
