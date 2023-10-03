The USD/JPY sunk to 147.31 on rumored BoJ intervention before settling near 148.80. Market intervention on the Yen remains a rumor until official confirmation from Japan sources. It took three minutes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holding ground near 148.80 after rumored BoJ currency intervention - October 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating US Data - October 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Gains Momentum On Interest Rates - October 3, 2023