USD/JPY is firming at support in the Tokyo hour. Dollar is caught between rising coronavirus cases and developments over US fiscal aid talks. USD/JPY is trading at 103.83 and firming in the Tokyo open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holding up in the 103.80 support zone - November 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: US Dollar Hammered Against Yen - November 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead - November 19, 2020