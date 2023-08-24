USD/JPY breaks below the 145.00 mark as US Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs. Japan’s industrial activity contracted for the third consecutive month in August. US Business activity in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds below the 145.00 area, eyes on US data - August 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stumbles below 145.00 amid falling US bond yields as the pair turns bearish - August 23, 2023
- Japanese Yen Makes a U-Turn, Will USD/JPY Extend Lower from Here? - August 23, 2023