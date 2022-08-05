USD/JPY holds comfortably above 133.00 mark, upside seems capped as traders await NFP

The USD/JPY pair attracts some buying near the mid-132.00s on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day’s decline. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is …
