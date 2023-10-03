USD/JPY hovers around 149.80 during the early European trading session on Tuesday, slightly below its highest level in eleven months. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to maintain its ultra-loose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds ground below 150.00, awaits US employment data - October 3, 2023
- USD/JPY surges to 11-month highs near 150.00 - October 2, 2023
- USD/JPY seeking 150.00 as US Dollar rises across the board - October 2, 2023