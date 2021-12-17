USD/JPY holds steady around the BoJ that left policy on hold. Omicron variant has been sighted as a risk to upside inflation pressures. USD/JPY is a touch softer on the Bank of Japan announcements, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds near 113.60 on steady hand at BoJ - December 16, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls in play, but bears waiting to pounce - December 16, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Threatening ¥114 - December 16, 2021