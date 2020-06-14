USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains above 107.00 amid broad US dollar strength

USD/JPY extends Friday’s U-turn from 106.59 to probe three-day high. Markets keep the risk-off mood amid fears of the virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat comments from the Dallas Fed President Kaplan also …
