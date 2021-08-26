The underlying bullish tone weighed on the safe-haven JPY and extended some support. A modest USD strength remained supportive, though softer US bond yields capped gains. The USD/JPY pair lacked any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds steady near 110.00 mark, bullish lack conviction - August 26, 2021
- USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data - August 25, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Struggling to retain the 110.00 level - August 25, 2021