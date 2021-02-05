The USD/JPY pair witnessed a modest pullback from near three-month tops set earlier this Friday and was last seen trading with modest losses, around mid-105.00s. The pair failed to capitalize on its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY holds steady near mid-105.00s, just below multi-month tops - February 5, 2021
- USD/JPY Prediction Ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls Data - February 5, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY pivotal at 200-DMA, pre-NFP trading lull keeps the pair rangebound - February 5, 2021