Technical set up remains bearish ahead of US CPI data. USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds the upside above 110.00 amid risk-on, ahead of US CPI - January 14, 2020
- USD/JPY has more room to rise after topping 110 – Confluence Detector - January 14, 2020
- USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May - January 13, 2020