The trend in USD/JPY is still bearish, although it has been moving sideways during the last five days, in a wide range between the 127.50 area and the 20-day Simple Moving Average near 131.00. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds to weekly gains near 130.00, high volatility to persist - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY set to decline toward 125 over the coming months – Danske Bank - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Recovers For the Week - January 20, 2023