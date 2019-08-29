US-China trade uncertainties continue to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The recent US yield curve inversion kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Investors now look forward to revised US Q2 GDP print …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY holds weaker below 106.00 handle, US GDP in focus - August 29, 2019
- USD/JPY slips below 106.00 tracking losses in S&P 500 futures - August 28, 2019
- USD/JPY stuck in a tight range, bound by higher equities - August 28, 2019