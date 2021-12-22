USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in 12 days, recently off intraday low. BOJ Minutes unveiled conversation on impacts of weak yen on Japanese economy, a few members backed ultra-easy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hovers around 114.00 after BOJ Minutes as yields retreat - December 21, 2021
- AUD Technical Analysis: Bullish Rally Potential Emerges – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD - December 21, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Firmly above the 50 and the 100-DMA, climbs up to 0.9240s - December 21, 2021