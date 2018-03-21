USD/JPY hunting for 105.50 on FOMC-led notable USD supply

US Dollar continuing to sink in markets following FOMC rate hike. Asia macro figures are missing their targets, further cooling risk appetite. The Greenback tripped over itself against the Yen in the overnight session, dropping to 105.58 before edging back …
