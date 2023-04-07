USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce. Japan’s Inflation-adjusted real wages drops for 11th month in February but at a slower pace. Benchmark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY ignores yields to slip beneath 132.00 as Japan’s real wages drop at a slower pace, US NFP eyed - April 6, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Looking For Buyers Underneath - April 6, 2023
- USD/JPY to reach 124 by Q4 as the likelihood of a BoJ policy shift should accelerate Yen gains – Wells Fargo - April 6, 2023