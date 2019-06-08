Price sits in between both key hourly moving averages as traders wait on key developments later today before proceeding with a directional break. The sandwich between the 100-hour MA (red line) and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY in search for near-term direction as traders await non-farm payrolls, trade talks
Price sits in between both key hourly moving averages as traders wait on key developments later today before proceeding with a directional break. The sandwich between the 100-hour MA (red line) and …