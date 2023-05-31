USD/JPY last week rose 276 pips Vs JPY/USD drop by 168 pips on overall 28 point change in BOJ interest rates. If BOJ drops interest rates and USD/JPY rises then we must impart if Fed rates trade lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Intervention today vs October - May 31, 2023
- USD/JPY to remain supported as market banks on a further Fed rate hike in June – Commerzbank - May 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Pulls Back Against Yen After Boj - May 31, 2023