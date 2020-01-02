USD/JPY: Intraday News and Views

The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI. USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early …
