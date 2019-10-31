In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty. USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Intraday: watch 108.35 - October 31, 2019
- FOMC and BoJ meetings should have supported USD/JPY – Westpac - October 31, 2019
- USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda - October 31, 2019