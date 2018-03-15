USD/JPY Is A Scalpers Market; EUR/JPY Needs A Rethink

USD/JPY is a scalpers market only while we wait for a breakout, with few swing trade opportunities at this stage. Minor support at 106.05/00 but below here targets 6 week trend line support at 105.80/75. Further losses risks a retest of of the 105.28/23 low.
