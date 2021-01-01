USD/JPY fell to 102.95, nearing this month’s low at 102.86, as the dollar remained under selling pressure while the market’s mood was sour. The pair was last seen trading around 103.10, with its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY is at risk of extending its decline on the last day of the year - January 1, 2021
- USD/JPY rebounds from 103.00, remains on track to close in red - January 1, 2021
- USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC? - December 31, 2020