USD/JPY has started the week on a positive note. Early in the North American session, the pair is trading at 104.99, up 0.27% at the day. Japan’s inflation stronger than expected Japan’s inflation has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Is inflation moving upwards? - October 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower - October 26, 2020
- USD/JPY: Limited chances to advance beyond 105.00 - October 26, 2020