USD/JPY has been moving in a narrow range around 144/145. Nonetheless, economists at Commerzbank expect the pair to resume its race higher. Recent stability of USD/JPY is less fav …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY is likely to rise again despite recent stability – Commerzbank - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY to test 150 by Q1 2023 before peaking out – BofA - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY: Shrinking odds for a drop to 143.00 – UOB - October 6, 2022