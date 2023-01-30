USD/JPY is now expected to embark on a consolidative phase in the next weeks, likely within the 128.00-130.80 range. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that U …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY is seen navigating within a range bound theme – UOB - January 30, 2023
- USD/JPY flat-lines above mid-129.00s, remains confined in a one-week-old trading range - January 30, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by BOJ Policy Shift Expectations Ahead of Fed Meeting - January 30, 2023