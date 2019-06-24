USD/JPY is under pressure and in 5 month lows

The yen has picked up a safe haven bid, fundamentally offered on the Federal Reserve. 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci taken out, eyes on 105.87. In a tight range to start the week, USD/JPY is flat around …
