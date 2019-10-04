USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP

US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday – All eyes on US jobs data. the USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US …
