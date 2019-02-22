USD/JPY: Japanese data keeps pressuring the Yen

Japanese National inflation in-line with the market’s expectations, far below BOJ’s target. US Federal Reserve to submit its semiannual report to the Congress. The USD/JPY pair continues trading withi…
