USD/JPY has edged lower on Tuesday, erasing most of the gains made on Monday. In the North American session, the pair is trading at 110.80, down 0.23% on the day. On the release front, BoJ Core CPI ed…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Japanese yen edges higher as inflation within expectations - February 26, 2019
- USD/JPY refreshes session low, focus remains on Powell’s testimony - February 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bigger picture trend looking for bearish reversal in sessions ahead [Video] - February 26, 2019