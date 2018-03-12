USD/JPY: JPY vulnerable to continued adjustment – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY was entering Monday’s NA session with a modest 0.2% gain, outperforming all of the G10 currencies with the exception of AUD and NZD. “Domestic political developments are in focus as market participants consider a …
