USD/JPY is auctioning rangebound as investors await Japan’s GDP numbers. A subdued performance is expected from Japan’s GDP. This week the investing community is focusing on the US inflation as it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY juggles around 132.70 ahead of Japan’s GDP, US Inflation in focus - June 7, 2022
- USD/JPY: Spike Higher As Financial Institutions React Quick - June 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 20-Year High Breakout - June 7, 2022