China’s Liu He expresses willingness to solve trade issues via negotiations, weakening the bid tone around safe havens. USD/JPY jumps 55 pips in just five minutes to a hit a session high of 105.80.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps 55 pips on China’s upbeat comments on trade - August 25, 2019
- USD/JPY reaches fresh multi-year lows sub-105.00 - August 25, 2019
- USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war portrays a bearish opening gap at the week-start - August 25, 2019