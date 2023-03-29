DXY is up by 0.30% on Wednesday, down by 2.20% in March. USD/JPY is having the biggest daily gain of the month, rising more than 150 pips. Following a correction to 131.55, the USD/JPY resumed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps above 132.50 as US yields soar - March 29, 2023
- USD/JPY sticks to gains near one-week high, lacks follow-through beyond 132.00 mark - March 29, 2023
- USD/JPY to to hold around 131 on a one-to-three month view – Rabobank - March 29, 2023