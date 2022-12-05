The USD/JPY broke above 135.50 and jumped above 136.00 extending the recovery from multi-month lows. The US Dollar is rising across the board supported by better-than-expected economic data and higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps above 136.00, extending recovery from two-month lows - December 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces at 200-Day EMA - December 5, 2022
- USD/JPY sticks to modest gains above 135.00, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US data - December 5, 2022