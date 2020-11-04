USD/JPY jumps over 30 pips in five minutes

Risk sentiment weakens as odds of President Trump winning a second term improve Dollar catches a bid, pushes USD/JPY higher to 105.00. Another wave of dollar buying has hit the forex markets, lifting …
