US Dollar soars across the board after US data. Equity prices in Wall Street reversed sharply, post important losses. USD/JPY hits two-day highs, fails to consolidate above 132.50. The USD/JPY rose to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps to 132.70 amid a stronger US Dollar - December 22, 2022
- Chart of the Day: USD/JPY Rate Discrepancy to Cause Further Volatility - December 22, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Stabilize - December 22, 2022