• Rising US bond yields offset subdued USD and help gain positive traction. • Fading safe-haven demand provides an additional boost. • Not so dovish comments by BoJ’s Amamiya/Wakatabe cap gains. The USD/JPY pair moved past 106.30-40 supply zone and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Still indecisive - March 20, 2018
- USD/JPY jumps to fresh multi-day tops and retreats - March 20, 2018
- Commerzbank says USD/JPY is to remain range-bound in the very near term - March 20, 2018