A fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie and assisted USD/CAD to regain traction. The US political uncertainty held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap gains. Investors now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Dominant Performance Of JPY & USD - October 30, 2020
- USD/JPY crawls back after BOJ rate decision – downgrades growth forecast - October 30, 2020
- USD/JPY jumps to fresh session tops, around mid-1.3300s amid sliding oil prices - October 30, 2020