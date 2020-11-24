USD/JPY is rising sharply in the early American session. The USD/JPY pair gained traction in the last hour and climbed to its highest level in a week at 104.75. As of writing, the pair was up 0.16% on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps to fresh weekly highs above 104.70 fueled by risk flows - November 24, 2020
- USD/JPY analysis: Trades above 104.20 - November 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Receding dollar’s demand on risk-appetite - November 24, 2020