Japanese Yen is among the worst performers weakened by higher US yields. Dollar posts mixed results after US data. USD/JPY up on Friday, and down for the week. The USD/JPY broke above 132.80 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps to highest in three days above 133.00 boosted by US Treasury yields - December 23, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Stabilize Against the Japanese Currency - December 23, 2022
- Week Ahead: USD/JPY to Form Bearish Cross? - December 23, 2022