US dollar rises across the board amid higher US yields. USD/JPY extends gains to levels not seen in two decades. Stocks trim gains on Wall Street; however, the yen remains under pressure. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps to highest since 2002 above 131.50 - June 6, 2022
- USD/JPY climbs to the highest since 2002 - June 6, 2022
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls look for retest of 2022 high after consolidation - June 6, 2022