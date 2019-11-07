USD/JPY jumps to session tops, back above 109.00 handle

The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour’s deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead. USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.75, representing a 0.20% loss so far.
