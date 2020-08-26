USD/JPY gained traction and turned positive on the day near 106.50. US Dollar Index extended its advance to a daily high of 93.36. Durable Goods Orders in US rose by 11.2% in July. After falling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY jumps toward 106.50 as DXY pushes higher after US data - August 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Pressure mounts ahead of US first-tier data - August 26, 2020
- USD/JPY to gain bearish strength on a break below 105.90 - August 26, 2020