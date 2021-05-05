The USD/JPY pair is accumulating mild gains in the early European session. The pair quickly recovered from the intraday lows of 109.19 and refreshed the session high near 109.40, thus marking a narrow …
USD/JPY: Keeps gains below 109.50 on subdued USD
