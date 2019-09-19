BOJ kept key policy tools unchanged, offered little surprises, leaving USD/JPY unchanged. The pair is closely following the developments in the equity markets following Wednesday’s Fed rate cut. Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY keeps losses after status quo BOJ rate decision - September 18, 2019
- BOJ keeps policy steady, USD/JPY little changed above 108.00 - September 18, 2019
- USD/JPY: Favoring an upward extension toward August high at 109.31 - September 18, 2019