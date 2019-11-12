With the sentiment still undermined by US President Trump’s last week’s comments on the US-China trade deal, the USD/JPY pair trades modestly flat just ahead of the 109-handle. Despite on-going doubts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY keeps range around 200-DMA amid trade woes, ahead of Trump - November 11, 2019
- Principe Privé’s “Rusted” sacai x Nike Blazer Will Run You over $1,110 USD - November 11, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Battling to recover the 109.00 threshold - November 11, 2019